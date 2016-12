Ancestry’s Find A Grave community event on the 7th through the 9th earlier this month resulted in an additional 211,655 new photographs on FindAGrave.com. Hundreds of volunteers participated in 175 cemeteries worldwide. They provided 8,232 photographs to people who asked for specific grave markers and added 203,448 new memorials.

Thank you, to all the community minded folks who participated. Your contributions enrich us all.