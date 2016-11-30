Christmas/Holiday Greetings #LIGHTtheWORLD

I usually wait until later in the month to give my holiday greetings and wax a little religious. This year, I’m sending my well wishes out early so that you can participate in an invitation to serve others in 25 ways for 25 days in December. The invitation is open to everyone of any religion or philosophy, even though it is from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

If you’re Christian, watch a short, inspirational video, on YouTube or at http://www.mormon.org/christmas. likening our service to Jesus Christ’s.

See the list of 25 ways of giving service at https://www.mormon.org/christmas/in-25-ways-over-25-days. Substitute according to your belief system when called for. Here is a list with references to Christ removed, if that is more comfortable for you:

Lift others’ burdens. Honor your parents. Help the blind. Worship. Serve the sick. Read scripture. Feed the hungry. Pray for others. Visit the lonely. Help the disabled. Serve children. Teach others. Show humility. Cloth the needy. Worship through music. Show compassion. Care for your mother. Honor holy days. “Calm the storm.” See potential in others. Forgive others. Show gratitude. Be a peacemaker. Care for your loved ones. Emulate those who serve the most.

The list at https://www.mormon.org/christmas/in-25-ways-over-25-days has links to pages with service suggestions. For example, December 20th is “See potential in others” and the suggestions are

Take a child to work with you, and let him or her do a small part of your job.

Be a mentor or tutor to someone.

Donate to a scholarship at your local high school.

Cheer someone on! Attend an athletic, cultural, or similar event to support someone you know.

Help a child learn to set goals.

Contribute your abilities to an adult education class in your area.

List some positive qualities in someone you don't get along with.

If you wish to share, use the hashtag #LIGHTtheWORLD.

If you are looking for organized service opportunities specific to your community, visit JustServe.org.

So many of you serve this wonderful, genealogy community in so many ways. Thank you! Have a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!