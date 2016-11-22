Follow Ancestry.com and FamilySearch via Social Media

Last week I quoted an anonymous commenter who had left RootsWeb mailing lists in favor of Facebook and Google+. I admitted not doing much with social media. Just in case social media is your thing, let me point you in the direction of Ancestry.com’s and FamilySearch’s social media channels.
Ancestry has a presence on several social media channels. Follow them at
- https://www.facebook.com/AncestryUS
- https://twitter.com/ancestry
- https://www.youtube.com/AncestryCom
- https://www.pinterest.com/ancestrycom/
- https://www.instagram.com/ancestry/
- Also
- https://www.facebook.com/AncestryWorldArchivesProject
FamilySearch also has a presence on several social media channels.
- https://www.facebook.com/familysearch
- https://twitter.com/FamilySearch
- https://www.youtube.com/FamilySearch
- https://www.pinterest.com/familysearch/
- https://www.instagram.com/familysearch/
- Also
- https://www.facebook.com/familysearchindexing
- (Other country/language-specific FamilySearch pages exist)
By contrast, I’m only on Facebook and Twitter. Like or follow me if that is how you wish to be informed of new blog posts. (Sorry about the double posts on Facebook last week. I was running an experiment. It should be fixed now.) And if you follow me via social media, there is a bonus! Once—sometimes twice!—a year I’ll post a comment on Facebook or Twitter that blog readers won’t receive!
I should warn you that to contact me it is still best to send me an email (ancestryinsider@gmail.com) or leave a comment on a blog post. I don’t check Facebook or Twitter messages, at least not very often. Sadly, even if you send me email, I’ll probably ignore it. Just kidding. I read every email and value your ideas, but I have time to respond to only a few. Thank you for your interest and support. I hope my humble efforts benefit a least a couple of you.
https://getsatisfaction.com/familysearch/topicsReplyDelete
should be included in the list for FamilySearch.
The biggest problem with these social media sites regarding FamilySearch Family Tree is that you can't post videos on Family Tree (yet). And many great genealogy items are found, especially of our youth and grandchildren, on these social media sites. Friends capture the youth singing, dancing, etc. on their smartphones.The only thing one can do is copy the url of an item on FB or YT, and then go to a deceased ancestor's Sources on his/her person page, and paste the url into a source template there. Then you have to keep your fingers crossed that the url from these sites will persist over time. I am told YouTube urls are more likely to persist than Facebooks. I just wonder, stand amazed, that FamilySearch has very good Family Tree training items, right from the higher up managers' mouths, on Facebook and YouTube. When one is trying to teach from these items, they can't be used as links on Family Tree for living, and definitely not in LDS Church buildings. So when teaching Consultants in Church buildings,....??? No brainer. Maybe the AI can do something about this. I understand the screening process involved with uploading memories to FT, and trying to prevent bad internet searches in our buildings, but some of those very smart engineers can surely come up with something to help us get around these issues. I have to post videos of my grandchildren and children into sources with urls into their deceased great grandparents pages to keep them. I hope after I die, someone will link them appropriately. Okay, that's the end of this rant. See if you can do something, please!ReplyDelete