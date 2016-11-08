Free Access to Fold3 Native American Collection

Ancestry’s Fold3 website is offering free access through 15 November 2016 to its Native American Collection. Fold3 has published over 1.5 million images of

Ratified Indian treaties for 1722-1869,

Indian Census Rolls for 1885-1940,

Dawes packets,

Dawes enrollment cards for 1898-1914,

Eastern Cherokee Applications 1906–1909,

Guion Miller Roll 1908–1910,

Cherokee Indian Agency TN 1801–1835, and

Native American Photos 1898.

(My own tribe is not represented. If I understand our history correctly, we were hit hard by small pox brought by English fishermen before permanent settlers came to Plymouth. After King Phillip’s War we were settled in a “praying Indian” village amongst the Nipmuc. But I digress…)

To learn more and to search the records for free through the 15th, go to https://go.fold3.com/native_americans_records/.