Free FamilySearch Webinars for November 2016

I received this webinar schedule recently from FamilySearch. Okay, maybe it wasn’t so recently; I’m a little behind.

November 9

10:00 A.M. Italian Language Indexing Webinar (1½ hours)

November 10

1:00 A.M. Descendancy Research Webinar

November 14

1:00 P.M. Reivers and Relatives: Ancestors Along the Anglo-Scottish Border Webinar

November 15

2:00 P.M. Exploring Danish Census Records Online Webinar

November 16

10:00 A.M. French Language Indexing Webinar (1½ hours)

10:00 A.M. GENTEAM.AT—A Necessity When Doing Czech and Austrian Research Webinar

1:00 P.M. Lost in London: Tracing Elusive Ancestry in England’s Largest City Webinar

November 17

11:00 A.M. Learn How to Use the Online, Searchable Meyer’s German Gazetteer Webinar

1:00 P.M. Your British Questions Answered Webinar

November 19

1:00 P.M. Preguntas frequentes de Árbol Familiar Webinar

November 22

1:00 P.M. Using Digital Libraries for German Family History Research Webinar

November 30

10:00 A.M. Dutch Language Indexing Webinar (1½ hours)

Access the online webinars directly by using the links in this PDF or