Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Free FamilySearch Webinars for November 2016

WebinarI received this webinar schedule recently from FamilySearch. Okay, maybe it wasn’t so recently; I’m a little behind.

November 9

  • 10:00 A.M. Italian Language Indexing Webinar (1½ hours)

November 10

  • 1:00 A.M. Descendancy Research Webinar

November 14

  • 1:00 P.M. Reivers and Relatives: Ancestors Along the Anglo-Scottish Border Webinar

November 15

  • 2:00 P.M. Exploring Danish Census Records Online Webinar

November 16

  • 10:00 A.M. French Language Indexing Webinar (1½ hours)
  • 10:00 A.M. GENTEAM.AT—A Necessity When Doing Czech and Austrian Research Webinar
  •   1:00 P.M. Lost in London: Tracing Elusive Ancestry in England’s Largest City Webinar

November 17

  • 11:00 A.M. Learn How to Use the Online, Searchable Meyer’s German Gazetteer Webinar
  •   1:00 P.M. Your British Questions Answered Webinar

November 19

  • 1:00 P.M. Preguntas frequentes de Árbol Familiar Webinar

November 22

  • 1:00 P.M. Using Digital Libraries for German Family History Research Webinar

November 30

  • 10:00 A.M. Dutch Language Indexing Webinar (1½ hours)

Access the online webinars directly by using the links in this PDF or

  1. Go to FamilySearch.org.
  2. Click on Search, and select Wiki.
  3. Search for [Webinars].
  4. Click on the result “Family History Library Classes and Webinars.”
  5. Click on the name of the month to get the the PDF with the links.
  6. Or scroll and click “show” to find the desired classes.
