Free FamilySearch Webinars for November 2016

I received this webinar schedule recently from FamilySearch. Okay, maybe it wasn’t so recently; I’m a little behind.
November 9
- 10:00 A.M. Italian Language Indexing Webinar (1½ hours)
November 10
- 1:00 A.M. Descendancy Research Webinar
November 14
- 1:00 P.M. Reivers and Relatives: Ancestors Along the Anglo-Scottish Border Webinar
November 15
- 2:00 P.M. Exploring Danish Census Records Online Webinar
November 16
- 10:00 A.M. French Language Indexing Webinar (1½ hours)
- 10:00 A.M. GENTEAM.AT—A Necessity When Doing Czech and Austrian Research Webinar
- 1:00 P.M. Lost in London: Tracing Elusive Ancestry in England’s Largest City Webinar
November 17
- 11:00 A.M. Learn How to Use the Online, Searchable Meyer’s German Gazetteer Webinar
- 1:00 P.M. Your British Questions Answered Webinar
November 19
- 1:00 P.M. Preguntas frequentes de Árbol Familiar Webinar
November 22
- 1:00 P.M. Using Digital Libraries for German Family History Research Webinar
November 30
- 10:00 A.M. Dutch Language Indexing Webinar (1½ hours)
Access the online webinars directly by using the links in this PDF or
- Go to FamilySearch.org.
- Click on Search, and select Wiki.
- Search for [Webinars].
- Click on the result “Family History Library Classes and Webinars.”
- Click on the name of the month to get the the PDF with the links.
- Or scroll and click “show” to find the desired classes.
