Monday Mailbox: LDS Consultants and #RootsTech 2017

Every year I receive questions about RootsTech discounts for family history consultants of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Dear Ancestry Insider,

Is there a discount for family history consultants this year? What is the code?

Signed,

(various people)

Dear (various people),

Yes, there is a discount again this year. Consultants can get a RootsTech pass for $109 or a RootsTech plus Innovator Summit pass for $139. Compared to the regular price of $269, that’s a savings of $150! To register for RootsTech 2017, visit RootsTech.org. You will need a special code to get the discount. If the Church knows you are a family history consultant, you receive the Family History Consultant Newsletter email. The September 2016 newsletter (which for some reason I didn’t receive until 24 October 2016) contains a link to an article with the code.

If you don’t receive the newsletter, ask your clerk to enter your calling as a consultant in the Manage Callings section of Leader and Clerk Resources so you will receive it in the future. If you missed the September newsletter, please don’t ask me for the code. Ask another consultant who knows that you are a consultant.

For more information about getting the newsletter, check “Receiving My Family History Calling Newsletters.” For more information about RootsTech, check the RootsTech 2017 website.

Signed,

---The Ancestry Insider

Dear Ancestry Insider,

[Family Discovery Day] sounds wonderful, but I will be unable to attend that day. In the past, LDS family history consultants could get a ticket for free access to the vendor hall for other days. Do you know if that will be true of this conference? Unsigned

Dear Unsigned,

I haven’t heard. I’ll ask.

Signed,

---The Ancestry Insider