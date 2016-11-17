RootsWeb Update as of 17 November 2016

RootsWeb continues to draw lots of comments from readers. It has a passionate following. Reader Cheryl received this email from Ancestry.com support last week:

Dear Cheryl, Thank you for contacting RootsWeb in regard to accessing your account and your trees. We apologize for the frustration you have had trying to access your WorldConnect Trees. We are updating our technical infrastructure which is causing issues with the WorldConnect Trees. Once the update is completed the Trees should then work as planned. We don't have a time frame as to when this will be completed but we do appreciate your patience during this time. If there is anything else with which we might assist you, please let us know. Yvonne/RootsWeb Support Team

The week previous I received this anonymous comment:

It would appear that the RootsWeb lists are active again, though at the last check my LAWs-UK is not. But having replaced it with Facebook & Google+, I have no intention to re-activate.

I need to learn how to better work my way through Facebook. As is, it takes far more time than I have. I loved the RootsWeb mailing lists. It was easy to understand what I needed to do to get the emails I wanted and not any others. I didn’t have to poll for items of interest. I wasn’t sucked into spending more time than originally intended. I had dozens of items to review, not hundreds. If you’re a Facebook fan and haven’t yet liked my page, please do. https://www.facebook.com/AncestryInsider. You’ll receive notification of each new post. If you’re still an email fan and don’t yet receive our emails, subscribe by email. But I digress…

The anonymous comment came hard on the hills of this one by Joseph Pyle: “Problem continues. Just tried to post a mail message to a list I administer. The message was rejected by the server.”

It is admirable that Ancestry.com is spending money on RootsWeb. I hope they continue to do so.