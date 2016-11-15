Win Free #RootsTech Admission!

I want to remind you of my contest to give away a RootsTech plus Innovator Summit 4-day pass ($299 value) to one lucky reader. RootsTech 2017 will be held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, 8-11 February 2017.

To enter, send me an example of a darned record or a tale of serendipity. What is a darned record? Darned records are funny, weird, unique, cool, or awesome. What are tales of serendipity? Tales of serendipity embody uncanny coincidences, Olympian luck, or remarkable miracles.

Submit your entry to AncestryInsider@gmail.com by Friday the 25th, November 2016. You must comply with the rules to win. See “RootsTech 2017 Free Pass Contest” on my blog.

A RootsTech plus Innovator Summit 4-day pass gives you admittance to over 200 classes (more info tomorrow), keynotes (Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton, The Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro, and one more), expo hall, Welcome party, Oscar “Andy” Hammerstein III and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir concert, Celebrate Your Heritage event, 20 Innovator Summit sessions, Innovator Summit keynote (Liz Wiseman), Innovator Showdown, and the closing event. The closing event will be “Celebrating Life with Music—and Cake,” featuring comedian Jason Hewlett, BYU men’s a cappella chorus, Vocal Point, and women’s a cappella chorus, Noteworthy.

The RootsTech Welcome Party is an 80s themed event. Play 80s video games, listen to 80s music, enjoy appetizers and drinks, hear an Innovator Showdown announcement, and expand your network.

Liz Wiseman, the Innovator Summit keynote, is a best-selling author, speaker, and executive advisor that teaches leadership to executives and emerging leaders around the world. Some of her recent clients include: Apple, Disney, eBay and PayPal, Facebook, Gap, Google, Microsoft, Nike, Roche, Salesforce.com, and Twitter. Her best-selling books are Rookie Smarts: Why Learning Beats Knowing in the New Game of Work, Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter, and The Multiplier Effect: Tapping the Genius Inside Our Schools.

I hope to see your contest submissions soon!