CeCe Moore to Keynote RootsTech 2017

As much as I appreciate famous cake bakers attracting new people into the world of genealogy, I always appreciate it when RootsTech invites genealogist to give keynotes. RootsTech is, after all, a genealogical conference. RootsTech has announced that CeCe Moore, noted genealogist and DNA expert, will give one of the Saturday keynote presentations at RootsTech 2017. CeCe is the founder of TheDNADetectives.com and is a sought-after media consultant. She collaborates regularly with ABC’s 20/20. She has also appeared as a genetic genealogy expert on the CBS Morning News, Good Morning America, The Dr. Oz Show, The Doctors, and Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. where for three seasons she has worked as a consultant and scriptwriter.

“I am constantly amazed by the compelling stories I encounter in my work every day, and I look forward to sharing that with the audience and illustrating the power of DNA,” CeCe said.

A leading proponent of genetic genealogy education, Moore is the co-founder of the Institute for Genetic Genealogy and helped create and teach groundbreaking genetic genealogy courses at all of the major genealogical institutes. She maintains her popular blog Your Genetic Genealogist, and created and runs the largest online DNA focused forum, the DNA Detectives Facebook group.

RootsTech 2017 will be held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, 8-11 February 2017. Visit RootsTech.org for more information or to register.

I’ll have more RootsTech news tomorrow.