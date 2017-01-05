RootsTech 2017 Semifinalists Announced for Innovator Showdown

Did RootsTech ever announce the Innovator Showdown 2017 semifinalists? I can’t find an official announcement anywhere. RootsTech silently updated the Innovator Showdown webpage, but fortunately allowed a couple of the judges, Jill Ball and Christine Woodcock, to personally make the announcement and the news spread around the blogosphere.

The ten semifinalists are:



Champollion 2.0



CSI: Crowd Sourced Indexing



Cuzins



Double Match Triangulator



Emberall



JoyFLIPS



Kindex



OldNews USA



QromaTag



RootsFinder



According to Christine, there were 42 submissions to the contest and the judges were given 21 of them for consideration. Christine said there were four criteria for their review:

Family History

Submissions must be directly or indirectly related to family history. Quality of Idea

Includes creativity and originality. Implementation of Idea

Includes how well the idea was executed by the developer. Potential Impact

Will users get excited about this, is it applicable, does it solve a genuine problem?

The Innovator Showdown will be held Friday, 10 February 2017, at 10:30 MST during RootsTech and can be viewed online at Rootstech.org.