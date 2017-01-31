RootsTech Free Online, Onsite Research Consultation and More

RootsTech 2017 is fast upon us. It’s coming next week, 8-11 February 2017 in Salt Lake City at the Salt Palace convention center. Want to watch it free online? Here’s the latest news items.

Not able to attend RootsTech in person? Check out the live streaming schedule. Scheduled classes include keynote presentations, Judy Russell, DNA, Crista Cowan, some presentations from Innovator’s Summit on Wednesday.

If you are a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, you can watch Family Discovery Day online as well. See the live streaming schedule on lds.org. They will be available at lds.org/discoverfamily for later viewing in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

Don’t confuse two, similar activities at RootsTech: Coach’s Corner and Find Take Teach Experience.

Coach’s Corner gives you 20 minutes with an expert genealogist to help you break through a brick wall. It is available to anyone who has bought a registration to RootsTech, including those who purchase a Keynote+Expo pass. Unfortunately, slots are mostly all taken. To check for availability, visit https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/9dr42mqy/.

Find Take Teach Experience is for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who have NOT yet been successful finding a relative to take to the temple. Sessions are 60 minutes in length. For availability, visit https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/9dr1y726/.

Word on the street is that this appointment system is slow, and may not work every time on every browser. Be a little patient and try multiple browsers.

RootsTech is offering 16 classes on DNA, for people of all different experience levels. To see a list, visit “16 Classes about DNA Research at RootsTech 2017” on the FamilySearch blog.

Last year I stole some time away from RootsTech to attend the Brigham Young University Family History Technology Workshop. I’m a techie and I loved it. It was one of two BYU conferences that evolved into RootsTech. Well, now it is separate again. I’m not going to be available this year, but if you might be interested, see http://fhtw.byu.edu/.

It is an extra cost item, but if you didn’t sign up for the RootsTech Welcome party, maybe you should reconsider. The Welcome Party for RootsTech will be on Wednesday, 8 February 2017 from 6-8 pm in the Marriott Ballroom. The 5 finalists for the Innovator Showdown will be announced at this event.

“Kick off RootsTech 2017 by attending the 80s themed welcoming party in the Marriott Ballroom. Play 80s video games, listen to 80s music, enjoy appetizers and drinks, hear a special Innovator Showdown announcement, and of course, expand your network.”

I shared information last week about African Heritage Day. Click here for a brochure.