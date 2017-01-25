RootsTech Ketchup for 24 January 2017

I know some (many) of you get tired of all the RootsTech news, so I try to bundle all the news into one article a week. I have three items this week:

On Friday, 10 February 2017, RootsTech is celebrating African Heritage Day. This celebration will feature keynote speaker, LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and other well-known African American historians and research specialists. Kenyatta Berry, host of Genealogy Roadshow; Sherri Camp, president of the Afro-American Historical Genealogical Society; and Melvin Collier, author of Mississippi to Africa: A Journey of Discovery, in a combined session, will speak about their connections to their African roots and experiences that have kept them close to their ancestors. In addition to a variety of sessions, the celebration includes the Jambo Africa/Heartbeat Burundi Drummers and the Calvary Baptist Church choir of Salt Lake City. For more information see “RootsTech to Celebrate African Heritage Day” on the FamilySearch media website.

In Ancestry’s latest newsletter, they invite users to come to RootsTech, attend classes in the Ancestry Room, and visit them in the Expo Hall. I was intrigued that there is an Ancestry classroom. I checked the schedule and found it is room 250A. I’m going to be spending a whole lot of time there.

Tami Osmer Mize of Conference Keeper put together a list of RootsTech exhibitors and provided a map in a recent post. See “2017 RootsTech Survival Guide – The Expo Hall!” on the Conference Keeper website.