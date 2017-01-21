Whether You’re Going to #RootsTech or Not

The RootsTech App is extremely valuable, whether you’re going to RootsTech 2017 or not. First, download the app (iOS or Android).

Tap Conference Schedule and star all the classes you would have liked to attend.

Tap the download icon.

The app will download the handouts for all the classes you’re starred!

I view the conference syllabus as one of the values of attending a conference and you just got it for free! If all those awesome classes convinced you to attend, register at the RootsTech website. RootsTech 2017 will be held 8-11 February at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, just down the street from the FamilySearch Family History Library.

As a plus, if you are attending, you’ve just created your schedule! Tap My Schedule (below, left) to see your classes laid out on a calendar (below, right). If you were interested in more than one class at the same time, both (or in my 4:30 case, below, all three) will show on your calendar. This identifies alternatives should the first choice be full.

Incidentally, you can use the app even if you don’t have an Apple or Android phone. Go to http://app.core-apps.com/rootstech2017 and voilà!