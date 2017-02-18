Ancestry UK Collection Free Through Monday, 20 February 2017

To celebrate Presidents Day in the United States, Ancestry has opened up more than one billion records from its United Kingdom collection for free access. I jest a bit. Presidents Day and free UK access may just be a coincidence. (But it does makes me think of the meme that goes around on the 4th of July: “Happy Treason Day, Ungrateful colonials.”) To quote Ancestry:
Ancestry is opening up their site for you to explore more than 1 billion UK records—so you can find out if you're one of the 60 million plus Americans with British ancestry. It's for three days only, so now's the time to find those crown jewels hidden in your family tree.
To search the collection, click here. To see a list of the databases, click here.
Access to the records in the featured collections will be free from February 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. ET to February 20, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. ET. After the free access period ends, you will only be able to view the records in the featured collections using an Ancestry World Explorer or All Access paid membership.
