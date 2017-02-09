AncestryDNA Kit Available for $49 at #RootsTech

Ancestry is saying thank you to the RootsTech community by offering AncestryDNA kits for $49 exclusively for RootsTech 2017 attendees. The discounted price is only available in person at Ancestry’s RootsTech booth. There is a limit of five kits per customer due to demand. And they don’t know if they brought enough. They are available on a first-come basis until sold out.

“The community that FamilySearch has done such an incredible job building around Rootstech has been among our strongest and most important supporters and we wanted to do something to say, ‘thank you,’” said Tim Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Ancestry. “We hope that attendees take advantage of this offer and join the more than three million others who are already participating in our DNA network. It’s a great opportunity to experience how much more we have to offer, whether you want to know more about yourself and where you come from or you want to connect with new, previously unknown relatives.”

AncestryDNA is normally available for $99. Two or three times a year it goes on special for $89. $49 is unheard of! Ancestry is only able to provide a limited number of kits each day, and they will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis.