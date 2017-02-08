February is Black History Month in the United States. Ancestry’s Fold3 and FamilySearch’s #RootsTech are but two of the genealogical vendors celebrating it.

To remember the struggles, sacrifice, and service African Americans have made in the development and history of this country, Fold3 is giving free access to their Black History Collection during the month of February. The collection contains more than a million rare documents and photos. It is divided into several time periods: Slavery, The Civil War, Reconstruction and Jim Crow Laws, World Wars, and the Civil Rights Movement. To search the collection, visit https://go.fold3.com/blackhistory/?xid=2089.

RootsTech 2017 is celebrating Black History Month with African Heritage Day on Friday, 10 February 2017.

Headlining the keynote session of African Heritage Day will be LeVar Burton. He’ll be sharing some of his own journey of family, storytelling, and the influence of African culture on his American experience. In addition to Burton, accomplished African American genealogists, speakers, and authors Kenyatta Berry, Sherri Camp, and Melvin Collier will speak about their connection to their African roots and experiences that have kept them close to their ancestors.

The Cultural Celebration that evening from 5:30pm – 7:30pm in the Expo Hall will include the Jambo Africa, Heartbeat Burundi Drummers, an all male drumline cultural group. The group’s goal is to spread awareness of peace from traditional African drum music. For more information about attending RootsTech, visit Rootstech.org/rootstech-2017.

Image credit: Adam Jones.