Did you see the FamilySearch blog article, “A Ready-for-RootsTech Guide to DNA,” by Lynn Broderick? She talks about learning more about DNA at RootsTech 2017. Lynn mentions several ways:

CeCe Moore, a prominent genealogists, is giving one of the keynote addresses on Saturday morning. There are over 20 classes about DNA, covering beginning to advanced topics. There are (or were, I don’t know if they are all sold out) five lab classes about DNA. The expo hall will have five companies offering genetic genealogy testing: 23andMe, AncestryDNA, Family Tree DNA, LivingDNA, and MyHeritage DNA.

Lynn suggests you prepare beforehand. Her article contains some suggestions, a comparison chart of the five companies, and a list of the DNA classes. See “A Ready-for-RootsTech Guide to DNA” on the FamilySearch blog to read the entire article.

For more information about RootsTech, see http://RootsTech.org.