Family History Library March Free Webinars

The Family History Library has released its schedule of free webinars for March 20017.
FamilySearch issued this press release about the month’s webinars:
Take advantage of 36 free family history classes and webinars in March 2017 through the world reknowned Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah. Attend in person or online. Check out the Denmark, England, Scotland, Sweden, Wales historic record classes, sessions on how to read records in Dutch and Portuguese, as well as sessions in Spanish. Mark your calendars for events you want to join so you don't forget.
Classes offered online are noted as "Webinars". Webinar attendees need to click on the link next to the class title to attend the online class on the scheduled date and time. Those attending the Library in-person need to simply go to the room noted. Invite family and friends. All times are in Mountain Standard Time (MST). No registration is required.
Not able to attend a webinar live or in-person? Most sessions are taped and can be viewed later online at your convenience in the archive for Family History Library Classes and Webinars.
|
DATE / TIME
|
CLASS (SKILL LEVEL)
|
WEBINAR | ROOM
|
Wed, 1-Mar, 10:00 AM
|
Dutch Language Records Indexing (Beginner)
|
Wed, 1-Mar, 1:00 PM
|
Ask Your United States Research Question (Beginner)
|
Sat, 4-Mar, 1:00 PM
|
Recibiendo respuestas del Árbol Familiar (General) (Beginner)
|
Sat, 4-Mar, 2:00 PM
|
Recibiendo respuestas del Árbol Familiar (para miembros SUD) (Beginner)
|
Mon, 6-Mar, 10:00 AM
|
Using the FamilySearch Catalog Effectively (Beginner)
|
Wed, 8-Mar, 10:00 AM
|
Indexing Leadership Training (Beginner)
|
Wed, 8-Mar, 11:00 AM
|
British Case Study (Beginner)
|
Wed, 8-Mar, 1:00 PM
|
The Value of Danish Military Levying Rolls (Beginner)
|
Wed, 8-Mar, 3:00 PM
|
Swedish Jurisdictions and the Records They Kept (Beginner)
|
Wed, 8-Mar, 6:30 PM
|
Indexing Leadership Training (Beginner)
|
Thur, 9-Mar, 11:00 AM
|
Research Logs (Beginner)
|
Thur, 9-Mar, 1:00 PM
|
Starting Family Tree: Photos and Documents (Beginner)
|
Mon, 13-Mar, 1:00 PM
|
Blessings and Curses of Tracing Welsh Ancestry (Beginner)
|
Mon, 13-Mar, 2:00 PM
|
Welsh Naming Patterns and Customs (Beginner)
|
Tue, 14-Mar, 1:00 PM
|
How to Trace England Ancestry Online (Beginner)
|
Tue, 14-Mar, 2:00 PM
|
Tracing Non-Church of England Ancestry (Beginner)
|
Tue, 14-Mar, 3:00 PM
|
Danish Census Records Online (Beginner)
|
Wed, 15-Mar, 10:00 AM
|
Portuguese Language Records Indexing (Beginner)
|
Wed, 15-Mar, 1:00 PM
|
Scotland's 'Lost' Other Half: Tracing Difficult Ancestral Lines in Scotland's Non-Parochial (Church) Registers (Beginner)
|
Wed, 15-Mar, 2:00 PM
|
Using Church of Scotland Parochial Registers to Trace Scots Ancestry (Beginner)
|
Thur, 16-Mar, 1:00 PM
|
Turning the Tables on Tracing Elusive Ancestry in England/Wales Civil Registration Records: How to Trace Ancestry Using Online BMD Indexes! (Beginner)
|
Thur, 16-Mar, 2:00 PM
|
England Resources for Family History at FindMyPast (Beginner)
|
Fri, 17-Mar, 9:00 AM
|
Tracing Irish Roman Catholic Ancestry (Beginner)
|
Fri, 17-Mar, 10:00 AM
|
Finding Ancestry in Ireland Civil Registration Records (Beginner)
|
Fri, 17-Mar, 11:00 AM
|
Ireland Census & Census Substitutes (Beginner)
|
Fri, 17-Mar, 1:00 PM
|
The Scots-Irish: Plantation and Settlement of Ulster in the 17th Century (Beginner)
|
Fri, 17-Mar, 2:00 PM
|
Key Websites for Tracing Ancestry in Ireland (Beginner)
|
Sat, 18-Mar, 1:00 PM
|
¿Qué harías tú? (Beginner)
|
Mon, 20-Mar, 10:00 AM
|
Using the FamilySearch Catalog Effectively (Beginner)
|
Wed, 22-Mar, 10:00 AM
|
Spanish Language Records Indexing (Beginner)
|
Wed, 22-Mar, 2:00 PM
|
Exploring Danish Parish Registers (Beginner)
|
Thur, 23-Mar, 11:00 AM
|
Revolutionary War Records (Beginner)
|
Thur, 23-Mar, 1:00 PM
|
Starting Family Tree: Open Questions and Answers (Beginner)
|
Tue, 28-Mar, 1:00 PM
|
Q & A: Ask Your Own British Research Questions! (Beginner)
|
Wed, 29-Mar, 10:00 AM
|
Italian Language Indexing (1½ hours) (Beginner)
|
Thur, 30-Mar, 1:00 PM
|
Scandinavian Feast Days and Calendars (Beginner)
I received mixed messages about registering for the British classes. The press release above states that no registration is required. The wiki announcement at https://familysearch.org/wiki/en/British_Isles_Research_Seminar states that registration is required. My guess is that they won’t turn anyone away online. But if you come to Salt Lake to attend the British Isles Research Seminar in person, I would register beforehand as requested to reserve a seat in the classroom. Visit http://bit.ly/2il5Nhw to register.
