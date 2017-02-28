Family History Library March Free Webinars

The Family History Library has released its schedule of free webinars for March 20017.

FamilySearch issued this press release about the month’s webinars:

Take advantage of 36 free family history classes and webinars in March 2017 through the world reknowned Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah. Attend in person or online. Check out the Denmark, England, Scotland, Sweden, Wales historic record classes, sessions on how to read records in Dutch and Portuguese, as well as sessions in Spanish. Mark your calendars for events you want to join so you don't forget.

Classes offered online are noted as "Webinars". Webinar attendees need to click on the link next to the class title to attend the online class on the scheduled date and time. Those attending the Library in-person need to simply go to the room noted. Invite family and friends. All times are in Mountain Standard Time (MST). No registration is required.

Not able to attend a webinar live or in-person? Most sessions are taped and can be viewed later online at your convenience in the archive for Family History Library Classes and Webinars.

I received mixed messages about registering for the British classes. The press release above states that no registration is required. The wiki announcement at https://familysearch.org/wiki/en/British_Isles_Research_Seminar states that registration is required. My guess is that they won’t turn anyone away online. But if you come to Salt Lake to attend the British Isles Research Seminar in person, I would register beforehand as requested to reserve a seat in the classroom. Visit http://bit.ly/2il5Nhw to register.