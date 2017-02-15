Friday was African Heritage Day at #RootsTech 2017

RootsTech celebrated African Heritage Friday, 10 February 2017. Everyone is still talking about their highlight of RootsTech 2017, the moment when Thom Reed presented LeVar Burton the genealogy of his family. #NotADryEye

To watch the presentations and panel discussion that followed LeVar, see https://www.rootstech.org/videos/friday-morning-panel. Nkoyo Iyamba, Kenyatta Berry, Sherri Camp, and Melvin Collier participated.

During the session we watched a two minute video entitled “Life is Never Too Busy for What Matters Most.” You can watch it on YouTube.



Watch a two minute video wrap-up of African Heritage Day on YouTube.

See all the day’s sessions at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNiiKnlemIM, including LeVar Burton’s magnificent keynote. (See my summary, “LeVar Burton – The Power of Storytelling.”)