Not Too Late for #RootsTech

RootsTech 2017 convenes this Wednesday afternoon in Salt Lake City at the Salt Palace Convention Center and runs through Saturday. It still looks possible to get the $209 online registration price. Or you can register at the door for $269. A one day pass goes for $119 for Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. This year there is an exclusive Getting Started track that costs $69 online or $89 onsite.

A Getting Started one day pass is only $49.

If you are a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, you can attend Family Discovery Day for free! The website says

Family Discovery Day is an exciting event for members and families of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, filled with inspirational stories, good ideas, and motivating reasons to get you sleuthing through the treasures hidden in your family history—and it's free! February 11, 2017.

Visit the RootsTech website for more information and to register for the conference. See you there!

P.S. I’m on television! The picture above comes from the television ad running locally. Can you see me?