RootsTech 2017 Demo Theater Schedule

RootsTech 2017 has announced the schedule for the Expo Hall Demo Theater. Wow! There are giving out prizes! Want your chance to win? You must have an RootsTech pass. You can buy a keynote/expo hall pass at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

THURSDAY

Time Company Demo Title Presenter Giveaway 10:20 AM Forever A Solution for Digital Photo Loss and Disorganization Shelley Murray Forever Basic Box Package to digitize your memories ($79 Value) 10:40 AM Ancestry.com DNA Testing: Getting Started Anna Swayne DNA kit 11:00 AM High 5 Communications Everyone Has a Story to Tell. What's Yours? Lynda Fisher Sheet filled with fun family activities that encourage memory sharing 11:20 AM JewishGen.org Intro to JewishGen and Jewish Genealogy Avraham Groll Brochures 11:40 AM Historic Journals Indexing Your Own Family's Diaries and Other Records for Free on hjournals.com Doug Kennard -- 12:00 PM Legacy Republic How Preserving and Enjoying Memories Benefits Your Family Genevieve Skory Memory Box for home video & photo digitization services ($100 value) 12:20 PM Konica Minolta Advanced Scanning of Memories and Sources Directly into FamilySearch.org Andrew Haight $100 AMEX Gift Card + 1 License of bizhub Marketplace Connect app for FamilySearch.org ($300 value) (compatible Konica Minolta Bizhub required) 12:40 PM Backblaze Why Backups Are Important Yev Pusin 1 year of Backblaze online backup 1:00 PM Family Tree Maker What's New with Family Tree Maker! TBD One copy of Family Tree Maker 1:20 PM FamilySearch FamilySearch: What's New Brian Edwards TBA 1:40 PM HistoryLines Using HistoryLines to Discover Your Ancestor's Daily Life Jeff Haddon 1-year HistoryLines membership 2:00 PM Your DNA Guide Should I Take a YDNA Test? Diahan Southard Your DNA Guide online video tutorial series subscription 2:20 PM Publish Your Legacy Now Make Your Family History Album Shake, Rattle & Roll Nancy Laney Subscription to online course (Value $197), "Publish Your Legacy Now," including BONUS on How to Add Video to Your Family History Album 2:40 PM American Ancestors Historic Catholic Records Online Project Andrew Hanson-Dvoracek 6-month membership to AmericanAncestors.org 3:00 PM Story 2 Ink Yes!! Your Family Has Caricature Mark Northcott 1 family digital caricature 3:20 PM Legacy Tree Genealogists Preparing to Visit Your Ancestor's Homeland Paul Woodbury $350-value discovery project 3:40 PM Intelligent Image Management, Inc. Large-Scale Historical Data Conversion Yvette Arts Gift certificate 4:00 PM Findmypast Unlocking Roman Catholic Records - The Great Untapped Resource Brian Donovan 12-month premium subscription ($240 value) 4:20 PM WikiTree What's Up at WikiTree? Eowyn Langholf Enjoy Genealogy sweatshirt 4:40 PM Twile How to Create Your Family Infographic Paul Brooks Twile premium subscription 5:00 PM Lisa Louise Cooke's Genealogy Gems 5 Amazing Things Google Earth Can Do for Genealogy Lisa Louise Cooke Book (Value: $48.95): The Genealogist's Google Toolbox signed by author plus the Google Earth for Genealogy digital video series

FRIDAY

Time Company Demo Title Presenter Giveaway 10:20 AM FamilySearch FamilySearch: Mobile Apps Todd Powell TBA 10:40 AM Findmypast The Power of Societies in Today's Genealogy Jen Baldwin 12-month premium subscription ($240 value) 11:00 AM Story 2 Ink Creating Family With Caricature Mark Northcott 1 digital caricature 11:20 AM Your DNA Guide I have DNA, Now What?! Diahan Southard Getting Started in Genetic Genealogy quick sheet 11:40 AM Konica Minolta Advanced Scanning of Memories and Sources Directly into FamilySearch.org Andrew Haight $100 AMEX Gift Card + 1 License of bizhub Marketplace Connect app for FamilySearch.org ($300 value) (compatible Konica Minolta Bizhub required) 12:00 PM Ancestry.com Preview of Ancestry's New Online Memorial Product: We Remember David Graham DNA kit 12:20 PM Findmypast Parish Records of England & Wales Myko Clelland 12-month premium subscription ($240 value) 12:40 PM JRNL Family History Hacks with JRNL Nick Jones JRNL Book Publishing up to 250 Pages, plus free shipping in continental USA 1:00 PM Backblaze Backup vs. Sync - What You Need to Know Yev Pusin 1 year of Backblaze online backup 1:20 PM 1:40 PM Legacy Tree Genealogists How to Hire a Genealogist You Can Trust Jessica Taylor $350-value discovery project 2:00 PM HistoryLines Using HistoryLines with Your FamilySearch Account Is Easy Breezy! Jeff Haddon 1-year HistoryLines membership 2:20 PM Ancestral Quest (Incline Software) Using TreeTips™ of Ancestral Quest to Find Your Ancestors Gaylon Findlay 1 copy of Ancestral Quest 2:40 PM Forever Extraordinary Family History…Preserved Permanently Online with Forever™ Ann Monteith Forever Basic Box Package to digitize your memories ($79 Value) 3:00 PM Lisa Louise Cooke's Genealogy Gems Google Search Power Strategies Lisa Louise Cooke Book (Value: $64.90): The Genealogist's Google Toolbox signed by author and 1 year Genealogy Gems Premium Membership featuring Google Search video classes 3:20 PM Record the Story of Your Life Organized Video Histories at the Touch of a Button, All from Your Smartphone Karen Corbitt Unlimited video histories on emberall.com and 1 premium Legacy DVD ($79 Value) 3:40 PM Trees by RIE Remembering Our Families Our Way Marie Fisher $25 gift certificate to Trees by RIE 4:00 PM Pictureline The Photograph—Why It Is So Important Jens Nielsen $25 Pictureline gift cards and other swag 4:20 PM FamilySearch FamilySearch: Search Tips and Tricks Robert Kehrer TBA 4:40 PM RootsFinder Analyzing and Managing Evidence with RootsFinder Heather Henderson 1-year of the RootsFinder Pro plan 5:30 PM Cultural Celebration

SATURDAY

Time Company Demo Title Presenter Giveaway 10:20 AM RootsMagic Your Home Base for Your Online Research Bruce Buzbee RootsMagic software + companion book 10:40 AM Findmypast Exploring the Early Years of Pennsylvania with HSP Jen Baldwin 12-month premium subscription ($240 value) 11:00 AM Brigham Young University Family History Resources at BYU Amy Harris Coupons for free T-shirt 11:20 AM GenealogyDOTcoach Genealogy Coaching and Mentorship Janet Hovorka 30-minute gift certificate 11:40 AM Forever Preserving Scrapbooks and Family Stories Madelyn Brownell Forever Basic Box Package to digitize your memories ($79 Value) 12:00 PM FamilySearch FamilySearch: How the New Indexing Program Works Devin Ashby TBA 12:20 PM Ancestry.com Finding Your Ancestors Through Military Records on Fold3 Todd Brewer DNA kit 12:40 PM Twile Turn Your FamilySearch Tree into a Twile Timeline Paul Brooks Twile premium subscription 1:00 PM Ancestry.com Connecting Your Ancestry Online Tree with FamilySearch Tim Crabb DNA kit 1:20 PM MooseRoots Get to Know Your Ancestors Better Than Ever Before John Dagger MooseRoots T-shirt 1:40 PM Church History Department Early Mormon Missionary Database Ryan Combs A church history book 2:00 PM Heritage of Heroes.com How to Turn Family History Into Bedtime Stories Stephanie Fronk -- 2:20 PM Publish Your Legacy Now Quickly Scan, Share, Upload Grandma's Old Photo Album Nancy Laney Subscription to online course (Value $197), "Publish Your Legacy Now," including BONUS on How to Add Video to Your Family History Album 2:40 PM ArkivDigital Discover Your Swedish Roots Using ArkivDigital Kathy Meade 3-month ArkivDigital subscription 3:00 PM The Family Food (Family Discovery Day Event)

The Expo Hall closes at 4:30. See you at RootsTech!