RootsTech Blog

Rootstech has announced the addition of a blog. It contains marketing information, but it also has educational information taken from previous RootsTechs. Some examples:
- “Using PERSI for Genealogy Success” – Based on a Josh Taylor 2016 RootsTech presentation
- “Five Steps to Identify a Family Photo” – Based on a Maureen Taylor 2016 RootsTech presentation
- “Popular Mobile Apps for Finding Local History” – Based on an Amy Johnson Crow 2016 RootsTech presentation
You can find the blog by going to Rootstech.org/blog or by selecting the RootsTech website menu and selecting blog in the top menu bar.
