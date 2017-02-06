RootsTech Colossal Giveaway Worth Up to $3,000

Sixteen members of the Genealogy Business Alliance have gotten together to put together a prize package for some lucky RootsTech 2017 attendees. Altogether, the prizes are worth nearly $3,000. Michael Booth of RootsMagic explained how to enter:
- Visit a participating booth in the expo hall (see PDF map).
- Look for the GBA sign.
- Submit an entry using the sign-up sheet.
- Visit each participating booth to enter again.
- Winners will be randomly chosen after the conference and notified via e-mail to arrange prize delivery.
The participating vendors are:
- Ancestry
- AncestryProGenealogists
- Bella Italia Genealogy
- Family ChartMasters
- Family Tree DNA
- Findmypast
- genealogyDOTcoach
- Genlighten
- In-Depth Genealogist
- kidsHeritage
- Legacy Books
- Legacy Tree Genealogists
- Photo Detective
- RootsMagic
- StoryTerrace
- Your DNA Guide
Michael also posted a map of the expo hall showing participating booth locations:
Full contest rules may be found at http://www.genealogybusinessalliance.org
Good luck, everyone!
Dear readers,
If you got a warning after clicking the link to the full contest rules, please try again. I have corrected the problem.
---tai