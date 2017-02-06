RootsTech Colossal Giveaway Worth Up to $3,000

Sixteen members of the Genealogy Business Alliance have gotten together to put together a prize package for some lucky RootsTech 2017 attendees. Altogether, the prizes are worth nearly $3,000. Michael Booth of RootsMagic explained how to enter:

Visit a participating booth in the expo hall (see PDF map). Look for the GBA sign. Submit an entry using the sign-up sheet. Visit each participating booth to enter again. Winners will be randomly chosen after the conference and notified via e-mail to arrange prize delivery.

The participating vendors are:

Ancestry

AncestryProGenealogists

Bella Italia Genealogy

Family ChartMasters

Family Tree DNA

Findmypast

genealogyDOTcoach

Genlighten

In-Depth Genealogist

kidsHeritage

Legacy Books

Legacy Tree Genealogists

Photo Detective

RootsMagic

StoryTerrace

Your DNA Guide

Michael also posted a map of the expo hall showing participating booth locations:

Full contest rules may be found at http://www.genealogybusinessalliance.org

Good luck, everyone!