Monday, February 6, 2017

#RootsTech Colossal Giveaway Worth Up to $3,000

Genealogy Business Alliance RootsTech 2017 Colossal GiveawaySixteen members of the Genealogy Business Alliance have gotten together to put together a prize package for some lucky RootsTech 2017 attendees. Altogether, the prizes are worth nearly $3,000. Michael Booth of RootsMagic explained how to enter:

  1. Visit a participating booth in the expo hall (see PDF map).
  2. Look for the GBA sign.
  3. Submit an entry using the sign-up sheet.
  4. Visit each participating booth to enter again.
  5. Winners will be randomly chosen after the conference and notified via e-mail to arrange prize delivery.

Genealogy Business Alliance RootsTech 2017 Colossal Giveaway prizes

The participating vendors are:

  • Ancestry
  • AncestryProGenealogists
  • Bella Italia Genealogy
  • Family ChartMasters
  • Family Tree DNA
  • Findmypast
  • genealogyDOTcoach
  • Genlighten
  • In-Depth Genealogist
  • kidsHeritage
  • Legacy Books
  • Legacy Tree Genealogists
  • Photo Detective
  • RootsMagic
  • StoryTerrace
  • Your DNA Guide

Michael also posted a map of the expo hall showing participating booth locations:

Genealogy Business Alliance RootsTech 2017 Colossal Giveaway map

Full contest rules may be found at http://www.genealogybusinessalliance.org

Good luck, everyone!

  1. Dear readers,
    If you got a warning after clicking the link to the full contest rules, please try again. I have corrected the problem.
    ---tai

