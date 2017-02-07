RootsTech Places to Eat

Here’s a list of places to eat while you’re attending RootsTech 2017, or anytime you’re in Salt Lake City. There are many places to eat within walking distance of the Salt Palace Convention Center. I’ve often hot linked the walking distance to Google walking directions. I will talk about several areas: City Creek Center, Temple Square, and To the South.

Of course, the Salt Palace has places to eat at the back of the expo hall and a couple of carts in the hallway. Last year, I bought pizza at one of the carts, but didn’t notice what the other was serving.

The Caffé Molise is a “trattoria serving Northern Italian fare and unique wines” (Google). It is a short, 2 minute walk to 55 West 100 South Street. Hours are Mon–Thu: 11:30am – 9pm, Fri–Sat 11:30am – 10pm, and Sun: 11:30am – 9pm.

JB’s Family Restaurant is next to the Family History Library. It is a 4 minute walk to 102 West on South Temple Street. It serves “breakfast eats and classic American comfort food” (Google). Service is often slow, so don’t depend on getting in and out. Reviews tend to be really good or really bad. Mornings feature a breakfast buffet. I always do lunch there when I’m at the library all day. Hours are Sun: 6am – 9pm, Mon-Sat: 6am – 10pm.

City Creek Center

Immediately East of the Salt Palace convention center is City Creek Center, a mall featuring several sit-down and many fast food restaurants. Walking times are approximate, depending on traffic lights or if you cut through the mall (which you should in inclement weather), entering at Nordstrom.

A small, lesser known venue in City Creek Center is the Nordstrom Grill, located on Nordstrom’s second floor, a 3 minute walk across the street from the convention center. They are busiest mid-afternoon but are open Mon-Sat: 11am to 8pm. The limited menu includes soups, salads, sandwiches, and pasta. They offer full bar service and take reservations.

The Blue Lemon is a 4 minute walk from the convention center. They are fast and offer salads, sandwiches, entrees, starters, soups, sides, gourmet coffee, and desserts. They are open Mon-Thu: 7am to 9pm, and Fri-Sat: 7am to 10pm. They are located at 55 West on South Temple Street.

The Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is a 4 minute walk to the mid-point of City Creek, 50 South Main Street. It is an “upscale Brazilian eatery featuring all-you-can-eat grilled meat carved tableside and a salad bar” (Google). Hours are Mon-Thu: 5pm - 9:30pm, Fri: 5pm - 10pm, and Sat: 4:30pm - 10pm. If it’s as popular as the Brazilian meatery in my town, you’ll need reservations. Dinner is $42.

BRIO Tuscan Grille is a 6 minute walk to the East courtyard of City Creek, at 80 South Regent Street. They are a “warm, relaxed Italian eatery serving Tuscan-inspired grill fare, wine and cocktails” (Google). Hours are Mon-Thu: 11am - 10pm, Fri-Sat: 11am - 11pm, and Sun: 11am – 9pm.

The Cheesecake Factory is a 6 minute walk to the East courtyard of City Creek, at 65 Regent Street. They open Mon-Thu: 11am – 11pm, Fri-Sat: 11am - 12:30 am, and Sun: 10am – 10pm.

Kneaders Bakery and Cafe, located above the City Creek Food Court, is an 7 minute walk. Don’t follow Google; it will take you to a street address half a block away. Follow the mall directory, or follow Google to Johnny Rockets and then go next door. Kneaders is a local “café chain specializing in a variety of breads plus sandwiches, salads, pastries and breakfast fare” (Google). Hours are Mon-Fri: 7am–9pm, Sat: 8am-9pm. A local favorite is their all-you-can-eat French toast, served until 11am.

Pizza Studio is a 7 minute walk, and is located between Kneaders and Johnny Rockets. Again, don’t follow Google. Follow the mall directory, or follow Google to Johnny Rockets and then go next door. Pizza Studio is a “modern chain serving pizzas made with flavored crusts & a range of sauces & creative toppings” (Google). I understand they are very fast. Hours are Mon-Sat: 11am-9pm.

Johnny Rockets is a 7 minute walk and is located above the City Creek Food Court. Hours are Mon-Thu: 11am-9pm and Fri-Sat: 11am-10pm.

City Creek Food Court is a 7 minute walk and is located off City Creek’s East courtyard. Again, don’t follow Google. Follow the mall directory, or follow Google to Johnny Rockets, which is upstairs from the food court. Restaurants include Bocate sandwiches, a Chinese place, Chick-fil-A, Great Steak, a Japanese place, Jimmy Johns, McDonalds, Sbarro, Subway, a sushi place, and Taste of Red Iguana (a local favorite for unique Mexican food). Food Court hours are 10am-9pm, but individual restaurants may vary.

Temple Square

There are several places to eat on the block East of Temple Square. All are operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, so don’t expect alcohol.

The Nauvoo Cafe is located on the ground floor of the Joseph Smith Memorial building at 15 East on South Temple Street, a 7 minute walk from the convention center. It is closed for remodeling Wednesday and Thursday. Friday hours are 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. Saturday hours are 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. They serve reasonably priced hot-carved sandwiches, soups, salads, and turkey pot pies.

The Garden Restaurant is located on the 10th floor of the Joseph Smith Memorial building, with great views of Temple Square and downtown Salt Lake City. It is moderately priced and serves “upscale American fare” (Google). They open at 11:00am and close at 9:00 pm weekdays and 10:00 pm Friday and Saturday. Dinner reservations are a good idea, online or at (801) 539-3170.

The Roof Restaurant is also located on the 10th floor, with a great view of the temple. It is a gourmet dining buffet including international and traditional fare, plus a “renowned dessert buffet.” The price is around $50. It opens at 5pm. If you have shirt and tie, wear it. Reservations are a must, online or at (801) 539-1911.

The Lion House Pantry is a 9 minute walk. Go East of the Joseph Smith Memorial building, just past the old and imposing Church Administration Building and down the alley. The address is 63 East South Temple Street. They serve American home cooking fare. They are open Mon-Sat, 11am to 8pm.

The Church Office Building cafeteria serves meals to Church employees and Family History Library patrons. You need to pick up a pass in the library for the oft chance they check for it. The Church Office Building is the high rise East of the Temple. It is probably a 10 minute walk. It is open Mon-Fri. A few items are offered for breakfast from 7:00 to 8:30. Lunch is 11:00 am to 1:30 am, with some items available until 2:15.

To the South

The Blue Iguana Salt Lake City is a 2 minute walk to 165 South on West Temple Street. Google shows a path through a building. Don’t do that. Use the drive way just prior to the building. The Blue Iguana is a “casual Mexican eatery serving mole dishes along with burritos and margaritas” (Google). Hours are Sun: 4pm – 9pm, Mon-Thu: 11:30am – 9pm, Fri-Sat: 11:30am – 10pm.

Benihana is a 2 minute walk to 165 South on West Temple Street. Google shows a path through a building. Don’t do that. Use the drive way just prior to the building. Benihana is a “hibachi chain serving Japanese dishes grilled tableside by theatrical chefs” (Google). Decades ago when I went it was pricey. Hours are Sun:3pm – 9pm, Mon-Thu 11:30am to 2pm for lunch and 5pm to 9:30pm for dinner, Fri: 11:30am to 2pm for lunch and 5pm to 10:30pm for dinner, Sat: 12pm to 10:30pm.

Olive Garden is a 4 minute walk to 77 West 200 South Street. Hours are Sun-Thu: 11am – 10pm, Fri-Sat: 11am – 11pm.

Spencer's for Steaks and Chops is a 4 minute walk to the Hilton at 255 South on West Temple Street. Entrées range from $31 to $50. Hours are 11:30am – 11pm.

Ruth's Chris Steak House is a 5 minute walk to 275 South on West Temple Street. Entrées range from $31 to $50. Hours are Mon-Thu: 5pm – 10pm.

Pier 49 Pizza is a 7 minute walk to 238 Main Street. Hours are Mon-Fri: 11am – 9pm.

J. Wong's Tai and Chinese Bistro is a 5 minute walk to 163 West 200 South Street. Hours are Mon-Fri: 11am – 3pm (lunch) and 5pm – 10pm (dinner), Sat-Sun: 12pm – 3pm. Call for reservations, 801-350-0888.

Christopher's Seafood & Prime Steak House is a 6 minute walk to 134 Pierpont Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat: 4:30pm – 10pm, Sun: 4:30pm – 9pm.

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana is an 8 minute walk to 260 South 200 West Street. Hours are Mon-Thu: 11am – 10pm, Fri-Sat: 11am – 11pm, Sun: 12pm – 9pm.

P.F. Changs is an 8 minute walk to 174 West 300 South Street. It is highly Americanized Chinese. Hours are Mon-Thu: 11am – 11pm, Fri-Sat: 11am – 12am, Sun: 11:30am – 10pm.

Free Fare Zone

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has a free-fare zone in downtown. This widens your possibilities, but adds a level of complexity. I don’t have time at the moment to write about the possibilities. I’m guessing taking Trax will add a minimum of 15 minutes to the transit time to a restaurant. The Trax stop is just North of the Salt Palace. See http://www.rideuta.com.

So… Did I miss your favorite? Add a comment.