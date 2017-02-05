Seasoned Genealogy Track at #RootsTech 2017

|
Wednesday, Feb 8
3:00 PM
RT0535 Google Books: the tool you should use every day!
Lisa Louise Cook
RT0550 Underused Databases for Scottish Genealogy
Christine Woodcock
RT2085 Share the Work: ResearchTies and Multi-User Logs
Jill N. Crandell
RT2088 Technology for Deciphering Foreign Language Record
Randy Whited
RT3015 When Worlds Collide: Resolving Conflicts in Genealogical Records
|
Judy G. Russell
RT8642 How will DNA continue to disrupt our industry
Angie Bush, CeCe Moore
RT9227 Metadata: “Writing on the Back” of a Digital Photo
Alison Taylor
RT9713 Street Savvy: Discovering Your Urban Roots
|
Juliana Szucs
4:30 PM
IS1764 Family History Marketing and how to get people engaged in genealogy?
|
Dirk Weissleder
RT0084 Organizing Your Genealogy Files and Correspondence
|
Drew Smith
RT0607 The Digital Revolution in Irish Genealogy
|
Brian Donovan
RT2096 Using Identity Characteristics to Locate Ancestors
|
Angela McGhie
RT3017 Mothers, Daughters, Wives: Tracing Female Lines
|
Judy G. Russell
Thursday, Feb 9
11:00 AM
RT0763 Using Genealogical Periodicals for Research.
|
Frazine Taylor
RT1340 Wolfram Alpha for Genealogists
|
Thomas MacEntee
RT1533 Social Context using Newspapers: Not just BMDs
|
Helen Smith
RT1779 Record Destruction Strategies in Spanish Research
|
Lynn Turner
RT2019 Using the GPS to Navigate Your Research
|
Angela McGhie
RT3017 Mothers, Daughters, Wives: Tracing Female Lines
|
Judy G. Russell
RT3451 Accessing your French ancestors records online: where to go
|
Jacques Le Marois
RT9637 Researching WWI and WWII American Veterans
|
David Lambert
1:30 PM
RT0036 Apprentices, Indentureship, & German Redemptioners
|
Peggy Lauritzen
RT0363 Using British Newspapers to further your research
|
Myko Clelland
RT0858 Eliminate Eye-Rolling with these 7 Awesome Apps!
|
Lisa Louise Cook
RT1036 Mapping the Freedmen’s Bureau: New Research Guide
|
Toni Carrier & Angela Walton-Raji
RT3000 Writing About and Documenting DNA Test Results
|
Thomas Jones
RT9438 Where to find the stories of Scandinavian people?
|
Finn Karlsen
3:00 PM
RT0037 Finding Substitutes for Vital Records
|
Peggy Lauritzen
RT0805 From Nurses to Cooks: Black Women in the Civil War
|
Angela Walton-Raji
RT1657 Digging for Details: Getting the Full Story
|
Jenn Baldwin
RT2077 Blessings and Curses of Tracing Welsh Ancestry
|
Darris Williams
RT3245 My Ancestors are in My DNA!
|
Angie Bush
RT4216 The German-American Genealogical Partnership (GAGP) - Innovative perspectives for the future
|
Dirk Weissleder
4:30 PM
GS0566 Genealogical Research: Online Resources–for Free!
|
C. Ann Staley
RT1046 Freedmen's Bureau Records on FamilySearch
|
Ken Nelson
RT1203 International Searches - Tips and Tricks
|
RT1852 10 Stellar Storytelling Tools and Apps
|
Lisa Alzo
RT2016 Italian Genealogy Research in Italy and from Home
|
Mary Tedesco
RT3004 Organizing Evidence to Reveal Lineages
|
Thomas Jones
RT8872 Scottish Genealogy - yes, the records do exist!
|
Dr Bruce Durie
Friday, Feb 10
11:00 AM
RT1485 Fun with Photos–The Sheboygan Dead Horse Picture
|
Colleen Fitzpatrick
RT1772 5 Search Strategies Every Genealogist Should Know
|
Amy Johnson Crow
RT2007 Creating an Effective Research Plan
|
Angela McGhie
RT2072 Genograms- Creative Ways to View Your Research
|
Randy Whited
RT3002 Using Autosomal DNA to Help Extend a Lineage
|
Thomas Jones
RT3013 Copyright Law for Genealogists
|
Judy G. Russell
RT8874 How to get a legal Coat of Arms
|
Dr Bruce Durie
RT9437 What to know starting Scandinavian genealogy?
|
Finn Karlsen
1:30 PM
RT0881 Instagram: 5 Reasons Genealogists Should Use It
|
Maureen Taylor
RT1288 Next Steps for British Research
|
Amy Harris
RT1529 Finding Books, Books, Glorious Books
|
Helen Smith
RT1749 Preparing for research trips to your ancestral homes
|
Dirk Weissleder
RT2179 Records of Inheritance in Scotland up to 1868
|
Dr Bruce Durie
RT2463 Military Pension Law
|
Richard Sayre
RT9733 Censational Census Strategies
|
Mary Kircher Roddy
3:00 PM
RT0630 Jumping the Pond-Find the Origins of your Ancestor
|
Donna Moughty
RT1336 You Found It Where? Unusual Records
|
D. Joshua Taylor
RT1338 The 15 Habits of Highly Frugal Genealogists
|
Thomas MacEntee
RT1457 Dealing with African American Genealogy Challenges
|
Shelley Murphy
RT3006 When Does Newfound Evidence Overturn a Conclusion?
|
Thomas Jones
RT3011 The Ethical Genealogist
|
Judy G. Russell
RT8953 Crowdsource with Social Media Breaks Through Walls
|
Amie Tennant
RT9037 Finding Your Ancestors in U. S. Church Records
|
Kip Sperry
4:30 PM
RT0085 Organizing Your Research Trip
|
Drew Smith
RT0889 Success Tips for Using FamilySearch.org
|
James Ison
RT1123 The Art of Sharing Family Stories Through Digital Scrapbooking
|
Shelley Murphy
RT1153 DNA: Citations, Proof Arguments and Conclusions
|
Angie Bush
RT1224 Hospital Records - An Untapped Goldmine
|
Colleen Fitzpatrick
RT1302 How Do I Find That? Secrets to Find Unique Sources
|
D. Joshua Taylor
RT1648 Surnames in Genealogy & Surname Distribution Maps
|
Darris Williams
RT2400 The General Land Office website
|
Richard Sayre
RT2468 Finding your French ancestors via societies and other genealogical sites: Who can help
|
Jacques Le Marois
RT4765 Cross the Atlantic with Religious Records
|
Jenn Baldwin
RT9206 Transitioning genetic genealogy to the 21st century with DREAM technology
|
Eran Elhaik
RT9726 Finding ancestors in British crime & court records
|
Myko Clelland
Saturday, Feb 11
11:00 AM
RT0421 Troll Virtual Cemeteries & Using Cemetery Records
|
Amie Tennant
RT0538 How to Create a Free Google Earth Map Collection
|
Lisa Louise Cook
RT1337 Can I Use That In My Genealogy? A Copyright Primer
|
Thomas MacEntee
RT1434 App Attack! Never leave home without them.
|
Shelley Murphy
RT1861 Take Great Genealogy Photos & Not Spend a Fortune
|
Amy Johnson Crow
RT2076 How to Find Living People using Global Technology
|
Colleen Fitzpatrick
RT2095 The Art of Storytelling: It's more than names & dates
|
Kenyatta Berry
RT2502 Irish Research – using online resources
|
Richard Sayre
RT3115 French sources to find your French ancestors
|
Jacques Le Marois
RT6487 Finding my Irish story Going beyond the free stuff
|
Brian Donovan
RT8421 Breaking barriers using the US Marriage records
|
Lynn Turner
RT9439 The records after Scandinavians that passed away
|
Finn Karlsen
1:30 PM
RT1045 What is Your Revolutionary War Ancestor's Story
|
Ken Nelson
RT1739 Uncover Hidden Gems with DPLA and WorldCat
|
Amy Johnson Crow
RT2192 Genealogy - A Qualified Profession?
|
Dr Bruce Durie
RT4215 Sources and structures for successful genealogical research in Germany
|
Dirk Weissleder
RT9699 Going beyond the Online Gravestone.
|
David Lambert
RT9735 A Nose for Newspapers: 16 Super Secrets
|
Mary Kircher Roddy
3:00 PM
RT3018 Mapping Apps for Genealogists
|
Richard Sayre
RT9723 Beyond the British Census
|
Myko Clelland
