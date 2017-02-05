Sunday, February 5, 2017

Seasoned Genealogy Track at #RootsTech 2017

RootsTech 2017 Seasoned Genealogy TrackI noticed this past week that RootsTech 2017 has called out a number of classes as a “Seasoned Genealogy Track.” (Insider joke: maybe that should have been “Seasoned Genealogists’ Track.”) While not all-inclusive of the professional-grade presenters at RootsTech, this track should forever dispel the notion that RootsTech is just for beginners. The track contains these classes:

Wednesday, Feb 8

  

3:00 PM

  

RT0535 Google Books: the tool you should use every day!

Lisa Louise Cook

RT0550 Underused Databases for Scottish Genealogy

Christine Woodcock

RT2085 Share the Work: ResearchTies and Multi-User Logs

Jill N. Crandell

RT2088 Technology for Deciphering Foreign Language Record

Randy Whited

RT3015 When Worlds Collide: Resolving Conflicts in Genealogical Records

Judy G. Russell

RT8642 How will DNA continue to disrupt our industry

Angie Bush, CeCe Moore

RT9227 Metadata: “Writing on the Back” of a Digital Photo

Alison Taylor

RT9713 Street Savvy: Discovering Your Urban Roots

Juliana Szucs

4:30 PM

  

IS1764 Family History Marketing and how to get people engaged in genealogy?

Dirk Weissleder

RT0084 Organizing Your Genealogy Files and Correspondence

Drew Smith

RT0607 The Digital Revolution in Irish Genealogy

Brian Donovan

RT2096 Using Identity Characteristics to Locate Ancestors

Angela McGhie

RT3017 Mothers, Daughters, Wives: Tracing Female Lines

Judy G. Russell

   

Thursday, Feb 9

  

11:00 AM

  

RT0763 Using Genealogical Periodicals for Research.

Frazine Taylor

RT1340 Wolfram Alpha for Genealogists

Thomas MacEntee

RT1533 Social Context using Newspapers: Not just BMDs

Helen Smith

RT1779 Record Destruction Strategies in Spanish Research

Lynn Turner

RT2019 Using the GPS to Navigate Your Research

Angela McGhie

RT3017 Mothers, Daughters, Wives: Tracing Female Lines

Judy G. Russell

RT3451 Accessing your French ancestors records online: where to go

Jacques Le Marois

RT9637 Researching WWI and WWII American Veterans

David Lambert

1:30 PM

  

RT0036 Apprentices, Indentureship, & German Redemptioners

Peggy Lauritzen

RT0363 Using British Newspapers to further your research

Myko Clelland

RT0858 Eliminate Eye-Rolling with these 7 Awesome Apps!

Lisa Louise Cook

RT1036 Mapping the Freedmen’s Bureau: New Research Guide

Toni Carrier & Angela Walton-Raji

RT3000 Writing About and Documenting DNA Test Results

Thomas Jones

RT9438 Where to find the stories of Scandinavian people?

Finn Karlsen

3:00 PM

  

RT0037 Finding Substitutes for Vital Records

Peggy Lauritzen

RT0805 From Nurses to Cooks: Black Women in the Civil War

Angela Walton-Raji

RT1657 Digging for Details: Getting the Full Story

Jenn Baldwin

RT2077 Blessings and Curses of Tracing Welsh Ancestry

Darris Williams

RT3245 My Ancestors are in My DNA!

Angie Bush

RT4216 The German-American Genealogical Partnership (GAGP) - Innovative perspectives for the future

Dirk Weissleder

4:30 PM

  

GS0566 Genealogical Research: Online Resources–for Free!

C. Ann Staley

RT1046 Freedmen's Bureau Records on FamilySearch

Ken Nelson

RT1203 International Searches - Tips and Tricks

  

RT1852 10 Stellar Storytelling Tools and Apps

Lisa Alzo

RT2016 Italian Genealogy Research in Italy and from Home

Mary Tedesco

RT3004 Organizing Evidence to Reveal Lineages

Thomas Jones

RT8872 Scottish Genealogy - yes, the records do exist!

Dr Bruce Durie

   

Friday, Feb 10

  

11:00 AM

  

RT1485 Fun with Photos–The Sheboygan Dead Horse Picture

Colleen Fitzpatrick

RT1772 5 Search Strategies Every Genealogist Should Know

Amy Johnson Crow

RT2007 Creating an Effective Research Plan

Angela McGhie

RT2072 Genograms- Creative Ways to View Your Research

Randy Whited

RT3002 Using Autosomal DNA to Help Extend a Lineage

Thomas Jones

RT3013 Copyright Law for Genealogists

Judy G. Russell

RT8874 How to get a legal Coat of Arms

Dr Bruce Durie

RT9437 What to know starting Scandinavian genealogy?

Finn Karlsen

1:30 PM

  

RT0881 Instagram: 5 Reasons Genealogists Should Use It

Maureen Taylor

RT1288 Next Steps for British Research

Amy Harris

RT1529 Finding Books, Books, Glorious Books

Helen Smith

RT1749 Preparing for research trips to your ancestral homes

Dirk Weissleder

RT2179 Records of Inheritance in Scotland up to 1868

Dr Bruce Durie

RT2463 Military Pension Law

Richard Sayre

RT9733 Censational Census Strategies

Mary Kircher Roddy

3:00 PM

  

RT0630 Jumping the Pond-Find the Origins of your Ancestor

Donna Moughty

RT1336 You Found It Where? Unusual Records

D. Joshua Taylor

RT1338 The 15 Habits of Highly Frugal Genealogists

Thomas MacEntee

RT1457 Dealing with African American Genealogy Challenges

Shelley Murphy

RT3006 When Does Newfound Evidence Overturn a Conclusion?

Thomas Jones

RT3011 The Ethical Genealogist

Judy G. Russell

RT8953 Crowdsource with Social Media Breaks Through Walls

Amie Tennant

RT9037 Finding Your Ancestors in U. S. Church Records

Kip Sperry

4:30 PM

  

RT0085 Organizing Your Research Trip

Drew Smith

RT0889 Success Tips for Using FamilySearch.org

James Ison

RT1123 The Art of Sharing Family Stories Through Digital Scrapbooking

Shelley Murphy

RT1153 DNA: Citations, Proof Arguments and Conclusions

Angie Bush

RT1224 Hospital Records - An Untapped Goldmine

Colleen Fitzpatrick

RT1302 How Do I Find That? Secrets to Find Unique Sources

D. Joshua Taylor

RT1648 Surnames in Genealogy & Surname Distribution Maps

Darris Williams

RT2400 The General Land Office website

Richard Sayre

RT2468 Finding your French ancestors via societies and other genealogical sites: Who can help

Jacques Le Marois

RT4765 Cross the Atlantic with Religious Records

Jenn Baldwin

RT9206 Transitioning genetic genealogy to the 21st century with DREAM technology

Eran Elhaik

RT9726 Finding ancestors in British crime & court records

Myko Clelland

   

Saturday, Feb 11

  

11:00 AM

  

RT0421 Troll Virtual Cemeteries & Using Cemetery Records

Amie Tennant

RT0538 How to Create a Free Google Earth Map Collection

Lisa Louise Cook

RT1337 Can I Use That In My Genealogy? A Copyright Primer

Thomas MacEntee

RT1434 App Attack! Never leave home without them.

Shelley Murphy

RT1861 Take Great Genealogy Photos & Not Spend a Fortune

Amy Johnson Crow

RT2076 How to Find Living People using Global Technology

Colleen Fitzpatrick

RT2095 The Art of Storytelling: It's more than names & dates

Kenyatta Berry

RT2502 Irish Research – using online resources

Richard Sayre

RT3115 French sources to find your French ancestors

Jacques Le Marois

RT6487 Finding my Irish story Going beyond the free stuff

Brian Donovan

RT8421 Breaking barriers using the US Marriage records

Lynn Turner

RT9439 The records after Scandinavians that passed away

Finn Karlsen

1:30 PM

  

RT1045 What is Your Revolutionary War Ancestor's Story

Ken Nelson

RT1739 Uncover Hidden Gems with DPLA and WorldCat

Amy Johnson Crow

RT2192 Genealogy - A Qualified Profession?

Dr Bruce Durie

RT4215 Sources and structures for successful genealogical research in Germany

Dirk Weissleder

RT9699 Going beyond the Online Gravestone.

David Lambert

RT9735 A Nose for Newspapers: 16 Super Secrets

Mary Kircher Roddy

3:00 PM

  

RT3018 Mapping Apps for Genealogists

Richard Sayre

RT9723 Beyond the British Census

Myko Clelland

Subjects:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)