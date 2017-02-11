Saturday, February 11, 2017

Watch Ancestry.com’s Crista Cowan Live Today at #RootsTech 2017

Watch RootsTech 2017 Live!Today is the last day of RootsTech 2017 and it is not too late to watch sessions live. Last year Crista Cowan’s session was too packed to attend. You can watch it live at 1:30 MST (3:30 EST) today without fighting the crowd.

Click here to start. If you are having troubles, click here.

Saturday

8:30 a.m.–10:00 a.m. | RootsTech General Session
Speakers: Cece Moore, Buddy Valastro

11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. | Journaling Principles That Work
Speaker: Steve Reed

1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. | Don’t Just Be a Searcher, Be a Researcher
Speaker: Crista Cowan

3:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. | Creating Google Alerts for Your Genealogy
Speaker: Katherine R. Wilson

