Watch LDS Family Discovery Day Live This Afternoon

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can watch a live stream of 2017 Family Discovery Day this afternoon, 11 February 2017.
Click here when the time comes to watch. All times are MST. Add two hours for Eastern time.
TIME
SESSION AND SPEAKERS
1:00 p.m.
FAMILY DISCOVERY DAY GENERAL SESSION
2:15 PM
ONE WORK: TEMPLE AND FAMILY HISTORY BLESSINGS
3:30 p.m.
HOME WITH HANK
Following the live sessions, watch portions of the 9 February 2017 Mormon Tabernacle Choir concert, It's All in the Family, narrated by Oscar “Andy” Hammerstein III featuring special guest artist Dallyn Vail Bayles.
Available on-demand
If you can’t watch live on Saturday, videos of the messages from Family Discovery Day will also be archived at lds.org/discoverfamily for later viewing in the following languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.
To see more information from the RootsTech 2017 website, click here.
For more information from the lds.org website, click here and click here.
