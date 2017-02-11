Watch LDS Family Discovery Day Live This Afternoon

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can watch a live stream of 2017 Family Discovery Day this afternoon, 11 February 2017.

TIME SESSION AND SPEAKERS 1:00 p.m.

(60 minutes) FAMILY DISCOVERY DAY GENERAL SESSION

President Russell M. Nelson and Sister Wendy Watson Nelson 2:15 PM

(60 minutes) ONE WORK: TEMPLE AND FAMILY HISTORY BLESSINGS

Vai Sikahema, Kalani Sitake, Sheri L. Dew 3:30 p.m.

(60 minutes) HOME WITH HANK

Hank Smith

Following the live sessions, watch portions of the 9 February 2017 Mormon Tabernacle Choir concert, It's All in the Family, narrated by Oscar “Andy” Hammerstein III featuring special guest artist Dallyn Vail Bayles.

Available on-demand

If you can’t watch live on Saturday, videos of the messages from Family Discovery Day will also be archived at lds.org/discoverfamily for later viewing in the following languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

