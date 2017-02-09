Watch #RootsTech 2017 Live: Friday Schedule

Are you watching RootsTech 2017 live today? There are more sessions to see. Click here to start.
More will be streamed live tomorrow. When the time comes, click here to go to the RootsTech website. If you are having troubles, click here. All times are MST. Add two hours for Eastern time.
Friday
8:30 a.m.–10:00 a.m. | RootsTech General Session
Speakers: Levar Burton, Special Guest Panel
10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. | RootsTech Innovator Showdown Finals
12:15 p.m.–1:15 p.m. | Mothers, Daughters, Wives: tracing Female Lines
Speaker: Judy Russell
1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. | Censational Census Strategies
Speaker: Mary Kircher Roddy
3:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. | Big 4: Comparing Ancestry, findmypast, FamilySearch, and MyHeritage
Speaker: Sunny Morton
4:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m. | Cross the Atlantic with Religious Records
Speaker: Jen Baldwin
Check out the schedule for Saturday and make your plans now.
