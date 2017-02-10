Watch #RootsTech 2017 Live: Saturday Schedule

Are you watching RootsTech 2017 live today? There are more sessions to see. Click here to start.
More will be streamed live tomorrow. When the time comes, click here to go to the RootsTech website. If you are having troubles, click here. All times are MST. Add two hours for Eastern time.
Saturday
8:30 a.m.–10:00 a.m. | RootsTech General Session
Speakers: Cece Moore, Buddy Valastro
11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. | Journaling Principles That Work
Speaker: Steve Reed
1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. | Don’t Just Be a Searcher, Be a Researcher
Speaker: Crista Cowan
3:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. | Creating Google Alerts for Your Genealogy
Speaker: Katherine R. Wilson
