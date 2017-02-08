Watch #RootsTech 2017 Live: Thursday Schedule

Several RootsTech sessions will be streamed live tomorrow. When the time comes, click here to go to the RootsTech website. If you are having troubles, click here. All times are MST. Add two hours for Eastern time.
Thursday
8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. | RootsTech General Session
Speakers: Steve Rockwood, Jonathan and Drew Scott
11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. | Getting Started in Genealogy
Speaker: Kelli Bergheimer
12:15 p.m.–1:15 p.m. | DNA: The Glue That Holds Families Together
Speaker: Diahan Southard
1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. | DNA Matching on MyHeritage
Speaker: Dana Drutman
3:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. | Jewish Genealogy: Where to Look and What’s Available
Speaker: Lara Diamond
4:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m. | Family History Is Anything but Boring
Speakers: Crystal Farish and Rhonna Farrer
Check out the schedule for Friday and Saturday and make your plans now.
