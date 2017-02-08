Watch #RootsTech 2017 Live: Thursday Schedule

Several RootsTech sessions will be streamed live tomorrow. When the time comes, click here to go to the RootsTech website. If you are having troubles, click here. All times are MST. Add two hours for Eastern time.

Thursday

8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. | RootsTech General Session

Speakers: Steve Rockwood, Jonathan and Drew Scott

11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. | Getting Started in Genealogy

Speaker: Kelli Bergheimer

12:15 p.m.–1:15 p.m. | DNA: The Glue That Holds Families Together

Speaker: Diahan Southard

1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. | DNA Matching on MyHeritage

Speaker: Dana Drutman

3:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. | Jewish Genealogy: Where to Look and What’s Available

Speaker: Lara Diamond

4:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m. | Family History Is Anything but Boring

Speakers: Crystal Farish and Rhonna Farrer

Check out the schedule for Friday and Saturday and make your plans now.