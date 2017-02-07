Watch #RootsTech 2017 Innovator Summit Live: Wednesday Schedule

Three sessions of tomorrow’s Innovators Summit will be streamed live. When the time comes, click here to go to the RootsTech website. All times are MST. Add two hours for Eastern time.

Wednesday

9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. | Innovator Summit General Session

Speakers: Steve Rockwood, Liz Wiseman

10:15 a.m.–11:15 a.m. | Industry Trends and Outlook

Speakers: Craig Bott and Guest Panel

11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. | Innovation—Best Practices and Applications

Speaker: Cydni Tetro

Check out the schedule for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and make your plans now.