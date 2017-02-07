Watch #RootsTech 2017 Innovator Summit Live: Wednesday Schedule

Three sessions of tomorrow’s Innovators Summit will be streamed live. When the time comes, click here to go to the RootsTech website. All times are MST. Add two hours for Eastern time.
Wednesday
9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. | Innovator Summit General Session
Speakers: Steve Rockwood, Liz Wiseman
10:15 a.m.–11:15 a.m. | Industry Trends and Outlook
Speakers: Craig Bott and Guest Panel
11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. | Innovation—Best Practices and Applications
Speaker: Cydni Tetro
Check out the schedule for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and make your plans now.
