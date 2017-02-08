Welcome RootsTech 2017!
Here are a few last minute notes and reminders:
RootsTech classes actually begin on Wednesday at 3:00pm. The last class Saturday is 3:00pm.
Live streaming begins Wednesday (this morning) at 9am MST with Innovator Summit sessions. See the schedule at Rootstech.org/live-stream-schedule and watch at Rootstech.org.
RootsTech check-in takes place in the South Lobby of the Salt Palace Convention Center. Come early to avoid long lines. Hours are
- Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday—7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday—7:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.
Expo Hall hours are
- Thursday, 9 February—10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, 10 February—10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, 11 February—10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Conference parking is available at
- Convention center ($12-18 per day)
South Lot – Enter off of 200 South between West Temple and 200 West (600 stalls).
West Lot – Enter off of 300 West between 100 South and South Temple (400 stalls)
- South Temple Street between 200 West and 300 West ($3-5 per day)
- Joseph Smith Memorial Building ($10 per day) Enter westbound down ramp on South Temple Street just west of State Street.
- City Creek Center (hourly up to $20 per day) See http://www.shopcitycreekcenter.com/m/parking
Avoid driving by taking mass transit. Visit RideUTA.com for transportation options.
