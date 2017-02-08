



Welcome RootsTech 2017!

Here are a few last minute notes and reminders:

RootsTech classes actually begin on Wednesday at 3:00pm. The last class Saturday is 3:00pm.

Live streaming begins Wednesday (this morning) at 9am MST with Innovator Summit sessions. See the schedule at Rootstech.org/live-stream-schedule and watch at Rootstech.org.

RootsTech check-in takes place in the South Lobby of the Salt Palace Convention Center. Come early to avoid long lines. Hours are

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday—7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday—7:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.

Expo Hall hours are

Thursday, 9 February—10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, 10 February—10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, 11 February—10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Conference parking is available at

Convention center ($12-18 per day)

South Lot – Enter off of 200 South between West Temple and 200 West (600 stalls).

West Lot – Enter off of 300 West between 100 South and South Temple (400 stalls)

South Lot – Enter off of 200 South between West Temple and 200 West (600 stalls). West Lot – Enter off of 300 West between 100 South and South Temple (400 stalls) South Temple Street between 200 West and 300 West ($3-5 per day)

Joseph Smith Memorial Building ($10 per day) Enter westbound down ramp on South Temple Street just west of State Street.

City Creek Center (hourly up to $20 per day) See http://www.shopcitycreekcenter.com/m/parking

Avoid driving by taking mass transit. Visit RideUTA.com for transportation options.