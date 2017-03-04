Saturday, March 4, 2017

New Season of Relative Race Starts Tomorrow (#RelativeRace)

Relative Race, season 2, team black: Joe & Madison GreerThe new season of Relative Race starts tomorrow night, Sunday, 5 March 2017. I think it is a compelling television show. For more information, see “BYUtv’s Relative Race Returns March 5” on the FamilySearch blog.

Subjects:

