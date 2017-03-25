NGS 2017 Conference Early Bird Registration Deadline is MONDAY (#NGS2017GEN)

Monday is the early bird deadline for the National Genealogical Society 2017 Family History Conference! Gak! I should have warned you earlier!

This year the conference is in Raleigh, North Carolina on the 10th through the 13th of May 2017 at the Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury Street. There are more than 175 lectures and workshops to choose from. Classes are organized in tracks, although you can move about classes without regard to the tracks:

African American

DNA

family stories

historical context

international

maps and locations

methodology

military

Native American

North Carolina research

organizing research

problem solving

records and repositories

regional movement

religion

research in the states

research planning

skill building

technology

tips and techniques

working with records

For more information, check out the registration brochure and visit the conference website.

I am honored to again be accepted as an official social media contributor for the conference!

Hope to see you there!