AncestryDNA 20% Sale

Happy DNA Day! Today (25 April) is the anniversary of the publication of articles theorizing the helical structure of DNA. Ancestry is celebrating with a 20% sale on its DNA kit. (Thomas MacEntee has put together a list.) Normally priced $99, Ancestry is offering the kit for $79 (plus taxes and shipping) through 26 April 2017 at 11:59pm Eastern Time. While I sometimes see a $89 sale price, I don’t recall seeing the $79 price since DNA Day last year. After Thanksgiving the past couple years they have offered the kit for $69. It seems likely they will do the same this year. At RootsTech this year they were trying to overshadow the announcement of kits from other vendors by selling AncestryDNA for $49 (with no shipping since you purchased in-person). I don’t know that you will ever see that happen again.
Bottom line, if you aren’t willing to wait until after Thanksgiving, today’s the day to order AncestryDNA for $79.
To see what scientists, teachers, and students are doing to commemorate DNA Day, visit the National Genome Research Institute website.
Click here to order AncestryDNA for $79.
And how long will the $79 buyers have to wait to see any results? Are they generating more orders than they can handle? They told me six to eight weeks. FALSE!ReplyDelete
I have used other DNA labs, such as "FamilyTreeDNA"and "23andMe" for atDNA, mtDNA and YDNA testing, to collect information about my ancestry and family relations. While I found FamilyTreeDNA to be very thorough, it appears that one must have an advanced degree in genetics to understand the results and it's very difficult to get anyone from their company to interpret the results. I have found AncestryDNA and 23andMe to be very user friendly in their results. Why doesn't AncestryDNA offer mtDNA and YDNA testing? Is there anything in the works for such future testing or are they going in another direction?ReplyDelete
Ancestry had mtDNA and YDNA (and bought the BYU/Sorenson mtDNA and YDNA tests), and then dumped it all, destroying the samples they had (an act of corporate barbarism in my opinion). See the earlier Insider piece at http://www.ancestryinsider.org/2014/06/ancestrycom-not-dropping-autosomal-dna.htmlDelete
Thanks, D. C.Delete
I can't find out any information other than the price. I suppose I could sign out of Ancestry and then check on the sale but I don't know if I would get any more info. Does this include any sort of Ancestry account? I have been trying to buy a Gift sub for a cousin but have had no luck at Ancestry becuase I won't buy without knowing what is included. I tried to buy at FTDNA but they refuse to sell me a test because I have been tested. I was finally able to add a test to my cart after a lot of trouble but, like Ancestry, I don't know what I am getting for the price. FTDNA has a better price but exactly what kind of test is it? It says it is Family Finder but I bought that so long ago that I don't know what it includes or what it requires if anything. None of the usual sites seem to have much info on what is included in these Sale tests so, I suppose I will wait for another sale and try again.ReplyDelete
Barbara, if you want to see what you get, email me at onewally at aol.com. I will invite you to some results to see what you get. I personally am very enthusiastic about Ancestry DNA and have "sold" maybe a dozen people on it. I am not affiliated with Ancestry in any way other than being a long time subscriber.Delete