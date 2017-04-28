Darned Carcinogenic Names

We depend upon records to reveal the “truth” about the past. Yet sometimes records have anomalies. Some are amusing or humorous. Some are interesting or weird. Some are peculiar or suspicious. Some are infuriating, or downright laughable. Records say the darnedest things!

What parent names their child after some kind of cancer?!













Brain Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Skin Cancer

Cancer de la Laringe (larynx)

Cancer de la Matriz (uterus)

Cancer Primitivo del Higado (Primitive Cancer of the Liver)

Cancer del Riñon (kidney)

Yes, records say the darnedest things!