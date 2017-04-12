Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Funny AncestryDNA Commercial Parody

"Have you ever questioned your family’s ancestry?" by 22 Minutes, CBC ComedyA coworker alerted me to this video from the CBC show, This Hour Has 22 Minutes. It is titled, “"Have you ever questioned your family’s ancestry?"

  2. They're out there. And they vote.

  5. It's funny, but the sad part is there are people who are exactly like that after they get a DNA test. Comb the Ancestry message boards.

