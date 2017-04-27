NGS 2017 Conference Pre-Registration Ends Today - #NGS2017GEN

Still need convincing? Pre-registration for the 2017 National Genealogical Society Conference ends today (27 April 2017), so you need to get on the stick. NGS has put together a heck of a program. NGS has loosely organized sessions into 10 tracks each day:
Pretty much every speaker is a nationally known expert or an expert in subjects in and around North Carolina. You may know these names (in no particular order):
- D. Joshua Taylor
- Thomas W. Jones
- Elizabeth Shown Mills
- J. Mark Lowe
- Judy G. Russell
- Mary M. Tedesco
- John Philip Colletta
From Ancestry:
- Anne Gillespie Mitchell
- Anna Swayne
- Peter Drinkwater (Find A Grave, Newspapers.com)
- Juliana Szucs
From FamilySearch:
To see the program online, go to http://conference.ngsgenealogy.org/program.
To see the PDF registration brochure, click here.
The National Genealogical Society 2017 Family History Conference is being held 10-13 May 2017 at the Raleigh, North Carolina convention center.
