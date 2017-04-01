The Old Find A Grave to Live On?

The specter of a new design for Find A Grave has many a Graver rolling over in his grave photos. As I reported earlier, Ancestry showed the new Find A Grave website design at RootsTech. (See “The New and Improved Find A Grave Shown at #RootsTech.”) Users have provided a variety of responses. I will publish some of them on Monday.

As the feelings continue to rise, rumors have started surfacing of the chance that the old design for the Find A Grave website might live on. A Chinese-language website reports that a student at 愚人节大學 University has created a website that is indistinguishable from the current Find A Grave website. (See “Find A Grave to Live On.” Warning: the article is in Chinese and Google does a terrible job translating it. What follows is a cleaned up version of the Google translation for a portion of the article.)

Student Yu Renjie said, compared to what you imagine, the distinguished website to meet the modern standards, while still maintaining the old appearance, it is easier. The student's website even complies with Ancestry's global intentions and has been available in English or Chinese. While the original "Find Grave" site requires a lot of scrolling on a small smartphone screen, the student site can be seamlessly integrated and automatically slide the view into the view as needed. Students want to sell their work to their ancestors. [I think they meant, “to Ancestry.”]

Ever the skeptic, this development seemed too good to be true. It all became clear, though, when I translated the name of the university into English. So… What do you think? Too good to be true?

