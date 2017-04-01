The Old Find A Grave to Live On?

The specter of a new design for Find A Grave has many a Graver rolling over in his grave photos. As I reported earlier, Ancestry showed the new Find A Grave website design at RootsTech. (See “The New and Improved Find A Grave Shown at #RootsTech.”) Users have provided a variety of responses. I will publish some of them on Monday.
As the feelings continue to rise, rumors have started surfacing of the chance that the old design for the Find A Grave website might live on. A Chinese-language website reports that a student at 愚人节大學 University has created a website that is indistinguishable from the current Find A Grave website. (See “Find A Grave to Live On.” Warning: the article is in Chinese and Google does a terrible job translating it. What follows is a cleaned up version of the Google translation for a portion of the article.)
Student Yu Renjie said, compared to what you imagine, the distinguished website to meet the modern standards, while still maintaining the old appearance, it is easier. The student's website even complies with Ancestry's global intentions and has been available in English or Chinese. While the original "Find Grave" site requires a lot of scrolling on a small smartphone screen, the student site can be seamlessly integrated and automatically slide the view into the view as needed. Students want to sell their work to their ancestors. [I think they meant, “to Ancestry.”]
Ever the skeptic, this development seemed too good to be true. It all became clear, though, when I translated the name of the university into English. So… What do you think? Too good to be true?
Credits: Headstone image, public domain from pixabay. Chinese calligraphy and engraving produced by http://www.chinese-tools.com/tools/seal.html. Image manipulation by the author.
All I know is I am tired of Find a Grave locking up my computer so that I have to close the page to get ancestry.com to be responsive.ReplyDelete
It's not just the OLD website that needs revamping, it is the archaic rules and less than efficient management that also needs revamping.ReplyDelete
This comment has been removed by the author.ReplyDelete
Yu Renjie did his undergraduate computer science work at Eifooyu University.ReplyDelete
I wish this was funny.ReplyDelete
Allowing spelling variants in the search fields at FindAGrave.com would be great.ReplyDelete
Is this an April Fools joke? I second guess everything that was posted yesterday no matter what!!!!ReplyDelete
Try clicking the translation link.Delete
I for one like the new site format. Things change, things evolve and the fact they are giving some of the users - and most of us - a chance to look it over in a beta format is awesome. They don't have to at all! Updates and new formatting happens at pretty much every website we visit. Just as with the new Ancestry changes - we will become accustomed to this as well. if we stopped saying no - and helping with the changes or updates, we might even like it! just saying!ReplyDelete