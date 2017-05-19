A Fond Farewell

I’m afraid the time has come for the Ancestry Insider to say goodbye. Over ten years ago I put virtual pen to virtual paper. Now it is time to put it down. I wonder if a couple of times a year you might still see something from me, but this may be it.
This newsletter has brought me lots of enjoyment. I’ve enjoyed trying to bring you news you didn’t get anywhere else. I’ve enjoyed teaching how to better utilize Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org. Through my reports about national conferences, I’ve enjoyed promoting education. Through my series on serendipity, I’ve enjoyed sharing my belief about the miraculous nature of life and family history. Through my Monday mailbox series, I’ve enjoyed answering your questions. Through my series, “Records Say the Darnedest Things,” I’ve enjoyed teaching about records and methodology. I have enjoyed the opportunities to acknowledge FamilySearch’s sponsor—and my current employer—The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
This newsletter began at a time when Ancestry’s communication policy was to say nothing. FamilySearch didn’t do much better when I started reporting on the rollout of New FamilySearch. Today, both organizations have healthy, vibrant communication programs.
This newsletter has also consumed about six hours of my personal life each week and I think it is time for a change. But I put down this pen with a great measure of sadness.
This newsletter has given me the opportunity to rub shoulders with many wonderful people. Thank you. For that I am most grateful. Of myself, I am pretty insignificant and I am forever humbled that you would consider this newsletter worth a little of your time.
Before I say goodbye, I’d like to personally thank each and every single one of you. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you…
Wow! This is going to take some time… Please feel free to go about your lives while I finish up. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …; (inside joke), …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …, …
Thank so much giving us the inside scoop over the years. Wish you the best in the future.ReplyDelete
Thank you! I will miss your updates.ReplyDelete
You will be missed - information presented with humor and clarity. You've earned the time off!ReplyDelete
Totally understandable. Thanks for the (free) time and insight you've given over so many years. You'll be missed.ReplyDelete
I'm going to miss your posts coming in my email. I've appreciated all the things I've learned from you over the years. Thank you.ReplyDelete
Thank you for all your efforts through the years.ReplyDelete
Thank you!!!ReplyDelete
So sad to hear this! I've enjoyed all your insights for years. I wish the best for you!ReplyDelete
I totally understand where you are coming from. I'm sure a great weight has been lifted off your shoulders with this post. You have served the community well, and I thank you for all that you have done, and all that you have taught me over the years. Now go and enjoy life, new adventures await!ReplyDelete
You will be missed. Your humor and style were always a welcome read. Enjoy your well earned time.ReplyDelete
Thanks for over 10 years of much appreciated insights and wishing all good things in your future.ReplyDelete
What? This is a lifetime job. You can't quit. Who will take over? Tell Rencher to find someone. Someone snarky at Ancestry would be helpful too. Will you still go to RootsTech and NGS and FGS? Inquiring minds want to know. I'll keep you on my blog roll just in case you decide you miss doing this.ReplyDelete
On the other hand, enjoy life, cousin!
Wow �� I understand the need for change, but I surely will miss you!! Thanks for every word, every minute, every insight, every bit of fun - Good wishes for as much as you have shared to come back in double measure!ReplyDelete
Thank You! You will be missed. You have contributed much to all of us and the community is better because of your contributions. Thank you Again!ReplyDelete
I've enjoyed your posts over the years and thank you for sharing! Enjoy a well-deserved rest!ReplyDelete
Thanks for all you've done...you will be missed!ReplyDelete
If this were April 1st, I'd think it was an April Fool's joke. I will miss your posts with their blend of humor and information—thank you!ReplyDelete
You will be missed. Thank you 😊....ReplyDelete
Thank you!! I will miss your insight and wisdom. Best to you and yours.ReplyDelete
Your sense and humor and investigative inclinations have been greatly enjoyed, and now will be recalled with pleasure. Be well, and may there be much on the up-tick to come.ReplyDelete
I have enjoyed The Ancestry Insider and your excellent reporting for years. You will be missed by many.ReplyDelete
Thank You!ReplyDelete
I hate to see you end this. You've been helpful over the years and have provided added explanations that were needed. Wishing you success in future endeavors.ReplyDelete
Thank you for your service!!
Thank you for interesting information about genealogy. I'll miss seeing your notes in my inbox.ReplyDelete
Oh no! I have stopped my subscriptions to most other genealogy blogs as they really were 90% not helpful. YOURS has been.ReplyDelete
While I totally understand your need to go enjoy your life, your blog will be missed. Sadly a friend of mine just signed up yesterday when I sent her your recent DNA article.
I am sorry to see you go but know that your information has been appreciated over the years.
Take care
Joyce
Thank you for many years of enjoyable reading ~ especially the Serendipity stories. You will be missed!ReplyDelete
I hadn't found you until rather recently, so I am bummed. I totally get where you are coming from though. I will have to find those other communications you mentioned. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors.ReplyDelete
so sorry to hear this but I understand how much of a time commitment this must have been!While all your posts have been well worth reading I have especially enjoyed the "dardest" posts and most especially the serendipity ones -- and they have made me be more attuned to serendipity in my own research life. All the best!ReplyDelete
You will be so missed. Best of all good wishes to you. Do, please, drop in now and then.ReplyDelete
Connie
Thank you for sharing your time and talents and insights for so many years. Best wishes for the next stage of your life's journey.ReplyDelete
You will certainly be missed. Thank you for filing that communication void and for all of the wonderfully inspiring things that you have included in your newsletter. I hope you find many other wonderful things to do with those six hours a week. Thank you, thank you, thank you!ReplyDelete
With tears, thank you! Completely understandable. You will be missed, as you can see.ReplyDelete
Thank you.. Thank you.. Nuff.. Simply too many thanks to write for all the value you have brought us. Enjoy the extra time you won't really find. Hopefully your insight and contacts will cause you to share more with us in the future.ReplyDelete
I can sure understand why you need the break, but wow.. you are sure going to be missed!! :( Maybe you can pop in with an annual update? Like keeping the same name, The Ancestry Insider, just adding the word "annual"... 'The Annual Ancestry Insider". :D (Don't mind me.. I'm just daydreaming up ways to keep you in our lives and in our mailboxes) ~~ Thank you so much for everything!! xoxoReplyDelete
WE are all sad to read this email from you. You have been a part of our lives for so long, you are "part of the family" and we will miss you and your articles very much. I know that this is like so many of us feel, and we understand why. We wish you the best and will look forward to anything else you feel you want to share with us in the future.ReplyDelete
Thank you. I have learned so much from you and appreciate your sharing your knowledge and experience. You will be missed.ReplyDelete
"No, that's not true! That's impossible!..."ReplyDelete
I will miss your newsletters, i found them interesting and educational. Thank you for doing them. Maybe you can continue them less frequently.ReplyDelete
Thank you so much for your time, your wit, your support, and the wonderful information you have shared! We hope you can gain some time back in your personal schedule!ReplyDelete
Aww, you and your humor will be missed. Best wishes for whatever endeavors you have cooked up for the future. P.S. I am also a Steve Martin fan. :-)ReplyDelete
Your information has been invaluable. I'm glad I saved a lot of your newsletters. Enjoy your extra time, you will be missed!ReplyDelete